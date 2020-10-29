VMI to remove statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute’s board voted Thursday to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that currently stands in front of the barracks on campus. That’s according to school spokesman William “Bill” Wyatt, who confirmed the decision in a brief email to The Associated Press. The meeting of the Board of Visitors was still underway mid-afternoon Thursday. Wyatt said he would have a statement about the decision when it concludes. The statue and other associations with the Confederacy recently have generated discussion at the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, which is facing an outside investigation into what Virginia officials have characterized as a culture of “structural racism.”