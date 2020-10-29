Warmer air on hold for now.

A chill returns…

Colder weather settled in for Thursday as a cold front delivers northerly winds. Highs today were in the 30s and 40s which were much below average.

Sunnier skies are coming…

A return to sunshine will mean warmer temperatures, especially on Saturday as a cold front generates southerly breezes. Expect highs in the 50s, but southerly winds will gust to 35 mph or higher. The front will come through Saturday night and bring stronger northerly winds. Those will gust to 40 mph or higher, and they will deliver much colder air for Sunday.

Warming trend for next week…

We will settle into a warmer and dry pattern next week, and highs will move into the 50s and even 60s will return for a time. This will be welcome after highs only reach into the 30s on Sunday..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden