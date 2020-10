Mosinee, Wis. (WXOW) West Salem scored the final four goals on their way to a 4-1 win over Mosinee in a Div. 2 Sectional semifinal Thursday.

Josh Iliff scored two goals to lead the Panthers.

West Salem improves to 5-0-2 on the season.

They will play Sauk Prairie Saturday with a trip to State on the line.