When can voters expect election results? A WEC official explains

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) is preparing for election day, which is now under a week away.

More than one million absentee ballots have been sent out in Wisconsin, and the WEC is encouraging voters to drop off ballots in official ballot boxes before election day since postmarked ballots might not be received in time.

Ballots must be in turned in to a voters local clerk's office by 8 pm on November 3.

As far as when results can be expected, it varies.

"Those unofficial tallies usually extend to the morning, even though declarations are made by media or candidates it doesn't mean we have stopped counting so that is nothing new," said Megan Wolfe WEC administrator.

Each county's website will have unofficial election results and updates, however, official state election results aren't certified until December 1.

