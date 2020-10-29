Wisconsin National Guard to assist as poll workers on election night

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin National Guard members will be deployed across the state to assist polling places on November 3.

In a release, Governor Tony Evers says approximately 400 members will mobilize to assist municipal, county, and Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) officials.

However, those guard soldiers may not be needed. During a weekly webinar by the Wisconsin Election Commission, Administrator Meagan Wolfe said that staffing is strong right now for election day.

"Our election officials are reporting not just having enough poll workers but having enough in the event of an emergency so we continue to see less than a need of 200 statewide," said Wolfe.

Local election officials have also worked to train backup poll workers in case of shortages. However the guard will stand ready in case of shortage emergencies on Tuesday.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” Gov. Evers said in the release.

“As Wisconsin faces an urgent crisis with more than 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, the help of the Guard will be needed to ensure that election day goes smoothly and that voters and election officials alike have the assistance they need.”

Troops will be deployed beginning Sunday to report to their various sites, receive training, and be prepped by voting day. They will also wear civilian clothing. They will be released from duty on November 4.

As of Thursday, 1.64 million of the 1.89 million absentee ballots have been returned, so poll workers will have a busy day counting those ballots.