Wisconsin reports 3 more cases of positive COVID-19 tests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within the football program had increased to 16 as of Thursday morning.

School officials said they learned of one more positive polymerase chain reaction test result late Wednesday, and that two more were confirmed Thursday.

The three additional people to test positive included two staff members and one player.

This news comes one day after Wisconsin announced it was canceling its scheduled Saturday game at Nebraska due to the number of players and staffers who had tested positive.