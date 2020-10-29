Wisconsin Update:51 deaths, 193 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 110 cases in La Crosse County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 51 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 193 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,439 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, with 339 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 51 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,948 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

There have been 4,870 positive tests and 8,304 new negative tests since yesterday.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 158,117 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 52 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties.18 of the 52 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County had 110 more cases according to the state's update on Thursday. It is the first time since September 25 that the county had more than 100 new cases of the virus. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 4

10-19 - 19

20-29 - 25

30-39 - 14

40-49 - 13

50-59 - 17

60-69 - 10

70-79 - 7

80-89 - 1

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 294 (+21) 3 Crawford 347 (+7) 1 (+0) Grant 1,906 (+25) 32 (+0) Jackson 544 (+50) 1 La Crosse 4,366 (+110) 21 (+0) Monroe 1,166 (+34) 6 Trempealeau 1,065 (+29) 3 Vernon 515 (+21) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

