Wisconsin’s hemp pilot program extended

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Research program will be extended for another year.

The program was originally going to end October 31 and Wisconsin was planning to transition to a new state hemp plan, but the state decided to postpone the transition after Congressional action allowed the pilot program to be extended to September 30, 2021.

The pilot program started in 2018.

Hemp farmers and advocates say it allows more flexibility. Many in the industry want to see it grow beyond things like CBD.

"We continue to work and advocate for positions that would allow for opportunities like maybe with the idea of utilizing hemp fiber for paper towels, for toilet paper, for clean wipes, for brown packaging or brown papers," Rob Richard, the president of the Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, told WBAY-TV.