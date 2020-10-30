Asia Today: Japan crosses 100,000 cases, 9 months after 1st

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry says coronavirus cases have topped 100,000, nine months after the first case was found in mid-January. The country confirmed 808 new cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 cases to 100,334. That includes 712 people who were on a cruise ship that was docked off a Japanese port earlier this year. About one-third of the cases come from Tokyo. Nationwide, Japan has more than 1,700 deaths. Experts say Japan has so far managed to avoid “explosive” infections as in Europe and the U.S. without enforcing lockdowns, most likely thanks to the common use of face masks and disinfectant, as well as other common preventive measures including social distancing.