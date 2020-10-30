 Skip to Content

BREAKING: Judge approves extradition to Wisconsin for Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse appears for an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse looks at as he listens to defense attorney John Pierce during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) -- An Illinois judge OKs extradition of 17-year-old accused in Kenosha shootings to face homicide charges in Wisconsin.

The ruling against Kyle Rittenhouse came Friday after a hearing in Waukegan, Illinois.

Defense lawyers sought to convince the judge to block their client's transfer to Wisconsin to face homicide charges. Rittenhouse's attorneys say he acted in self-defense when he opened fire during unrest following the shooting of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer.

Lake County prosecutors said it should be up to a Wisconsin judge, not one in Illinois, to decide whether there are sufficient grounds for charges.

The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

State-to-state extraditions are typically formalities and judges rarely refuse to OK another state’s request to transfer a suspect.

Associated Press

