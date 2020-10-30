BREAKING: Judge approves extradition to Wisconsin for Kyle Rittenhouse

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) -- An Illinois judge OKs extradition of 17-year-old accused in Kenosha shootings to face homicide charges in Wisconsin.

The ruling against Kyle Rittenhouse came Friday after a hearing in Waukegan, Illinois.

Defense lawyers sought to convince the judge to block their client's transfer to Wisconsin to face homicide charges. Rittenhouse's attorneys say he acted in self-defense when he opened fire during unrest following the shooting of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer.

Lake County prosecutors said it should be up to a Wisconsin judge, not one in Illinois, to decide whether there are sufficient grounds for charges.

The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

State-to-state extraditions are typically formalities and judges rarely refuse to OK another state’s request to transfer a suspect.