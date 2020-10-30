Brewers decline 2021 options on Gyorko, Sogard, Gamel

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined 2021 options on infielders Jedd Gyorko and Eric Sogard as well as outfielder Ben Gamel.

Gyorko and Sogard each had $4.5 million options and now instead become eligible for free agency. Gyorko gets a $1 million buyout and Sogard $500,000.

Gamel becomes eligible for salary arbitration after the Brewers declined a $2.55 million option.

The moves came one day after the Brewers declined a $15 million option on 2011 NL MVP Ryan Braun, whose 352 homers make him the franchise’s leader in that category. Braun is due a $4 million buyout and is contemplating retirement.