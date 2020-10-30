Caledonia extends their winning streak after beating undefeated Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. - (WXOW) - Both teams came out fired up as Caledonia, going for their 71st win in a row, the longest streak in the nation, traveled to 3-0 undefeated Chatfield to take on the Gophers.

In what started off competitive, it looked like Caledonia was going to have a tough game on their hands. Chatfield held them on their first few possessions and they didn't score until there was only three minutes left in the first half.

Junior Eli King hit receiver Austin Klug in the end zone for six and that sparked Caledonia's offense. They made the extra point and it was 7-0 Warriors.

A few minutes later King stepped back again, that time connecting with Colton Welsh for six. It was 13-0 after they missed the extra point.

The next drive Chatfield looked like they are going to score. They drove all the way to Caledonia's 10-yard line but fumbled it before they could convert. Caledonia's Blake Morrow recovered the fumble and returned it to around the 45 and a few plays later they made Chatfield pay for that turnover. Eli King connected with Isiah Reinhard that time, 30 yards into the end zone and the Warriors went up 20-0. King ended the game with 237 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Chatfield had the chance to score on their last possession before time ran out in the second quarter. They drove all the way down and ended up on the one but the clock was working against them and they couldn't capitalize before half.

Caledonia went on to win it 33-6 and extend their winning streak to 71 games.