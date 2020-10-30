Civil case delayed in fatal Park Police shooting of motorist

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A civil suit filed by the family of a northern Virginia man who was fatally shot by two U.S. Park Police officers during a stop-and-go chase three years ago has been put on hold, despite the family’s objections to the delay. Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar died after the November 2017 chase outside the nation’s capital. Federal Judge Claude Hilton on Friday ordered a delay in the trial, which had been scheduled to begin next month. He said a stay is appropriate now that the two officers have been charged with manslaughter in state court. Hilton said the delay may provide a window to obtain testimony from the officers, who have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.