El Salvador landslide kills 6; 35 missing

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least six people have been killed and 35 are missing after a landslide during torrential rains in El Salvador. The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano was set in motion, sweeping up trees and homes along a nearly 2-mile (3-kilometer) course some 12 miles (20 kilometers) north of the capital. Civil Defense Director William Hernández said Friday some 40 homes had been destroyed. He says dozens of people were moved from the area to a church. President Nayib Bukele mobilized the army to help in the search and rescue operation.