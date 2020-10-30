Fire forces four from northside residence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire traced to faulty electrical wiring forces four people from a northside home Friday morning.

La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief David Snow said they were called to 1308 Charles Street at 11:29 a.m. for the fire.

When they arrived, they found light smoke coming from the back of the two-story home.

Firefighters traced the fire to the first floor ceiling in the kitchen area. They were able to put it out without it spreading.

All four residents were able to get out, but firefighters did have to rescue a dog from the home. No injuries were reported.

Battalion Chief Snow said the Red Cross is helping the residents find temporary housing.

Department investigators traced the origin of the fire to electrical wiring in the ceiling.