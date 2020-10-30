Free COVID testing site held at Holmen High School

HOLMEN, Wis. - (WXOW) - The National Guard and La Crosse County Health Department held a free COVID testing site at Holmen High School for anyone who wanted to be tested.

"Our main goal is to prevent community spread," said Chet Herbert, the on-site testing coordinator. "Wisconsin is one of the largest hot spots in the nation and La Crosse County is one of the largest hot spots in the state so we really encourage the public to use social distancing, to wash your hands, to wear a mask. It really does a lot to prevent the spread of the disease."

Herbert explained that they had used over 100 test kits before noon today. They had 300 test kits and they hoped to test at least 200 people.

They will be in West Salem tomorrow at the Highway Shop from 9-5.

Testing continues at both the Holmen and West Salem locations until December.

If anyone from the community would like to be tested they are encouraged. They ask that you register before coming to get tested on the La Crosse County website but people are welcome to just show up as well.