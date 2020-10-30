Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arrowhead 21, Kettle Moraine 3
Ashland 21, Antigo 8
Bonduel 41, Northland Pines 7
Ellsworth 33, Somerset 8
Iola-Scandinavia 46, Loyal 8
Kaukauna 35, Wrightstown 7
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Suring 12
Mukwonago 27, D.C. Everest 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Independence/Gilmanton, ccd.
Barron vs. Northwestern, ccd.
Berlin vs. Omro, ccd.
Cambria-Friesland vs. Lourdes Academy, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Colfax, ccd.
De Soto vs. Boscobel, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Platteville, ccd.
Freedom vs. Marinette, ccd.
Horicon/Hustisford vs. Marshall, ccd.
Ithaca vs. Potosi/Cassville, ccd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Ozaukee, ccd.
Menasha vs. Shawano, ccd.
Menomonie vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
Nekoosa vs. Manawa, ccd.
Oconto Falls vs. Crivitz, ccd.
Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.
Port Washington vs. Germantown, ccd.
Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.
Regis vs. Fall Creek, ccd.
River Valley vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.
Shiocton vs. Stratford, ccd.
Shoreland Lutheran vs. Dominican, ccd.
University School of Milwaukee vs. Martin Luther, ccd.
Waukesha South vs. Mukwonago, ccd.
Wisconsin Dells vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Amherst, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/