Friday’s Scores

9:13 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14

Class 2A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0

West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7

Class 3A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7

Class 8-Player State Playoffs=

Third Round=

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Class A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 8

West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

