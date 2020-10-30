Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14
Class 2A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0
West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7
Class 3A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7
Class 8-Player State Playoffs=
Third Round=
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Class A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 8
West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/