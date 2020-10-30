Grand opening of the new store, Love Action Art, welcomes families

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Located on the Northside of La Crosse is a new store called Love Action Art.

Peighton Carter, the owner, is hosting a combination grand opening and trick-or-treat event this Saturday.

Love Action Art is a place where people can purchase gifts made by local artists and crafters.

"As a parent myself, there has been a lot of talk about if kids are going to be able to do any safe trick or treating, so I wanted to do that as part of the grand opening," Carter said. "I have individually bagged candy, toys, and stickers for kids, so there isn't a bowl of candy people are touching. This weekend is a family fun event."

Carter said she would have allergy-free candy available. She asks that people wear a mask before entering the store and maintain social distancing with other guests.

There is a store tortoise, as Carter calls it, where people will be able to pet and view the animal.

Love Action Art is located at 732 Rose St. La Crosse, WI 54603. The grand opening will from noon to 6:30 p.m.