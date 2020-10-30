Great Rivers United Way is hosting a virtual forum discussing retirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are thinking about retirement, the Great Rivers United Way is helping people ease into retirement via a forum using zoom.

The virtual forum is Monday, November 2, from noon till 1:00 p.m. The focus of the event will be on financial and emotional changes that come with retirement. Attendees will able to hear experiences and advice from local retirees.

Event link(s) may be requested from Julie Nelson at jnelson@gruw.org. Additional information may be found on Great Rivers United Way’s

Facebook page and at www.gruw.org/alwaysunite.