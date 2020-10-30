How to overcome election anxiety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feeling anxious about the election? You're not alone. Behavioral health counselor with Prevea, Corina Fischer, said many of her patients are feeling elevated anxiety as Election Day nears.

Fischer told our affiliate News 18 people are anxious about topics like health care, the economy, the environment and what will happen to those topics if their candidate of choice loses.

She said that on top of the pandemic, cold weather has caused anxiety and depression in her patients to worsen.

The good news is she said there are things you can do to feel better.

Thinking about upcoming holidays or engaging in hobbies can be a good way of distracting yourself she said. Also, staying grounded and avoiding overthinking.

"I think I try to help people be more grounded in their thinking process," Fischer said. Looking at these changes are not going to occur overnight so it's not this all or nothing thinking."

Of course, self-care, taking things slow and only checking the news on election night in between more relaxing activities can all help alleviate political anxiety.