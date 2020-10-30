Hugo Chavez’s ex-nurse indicted in US for money laundering

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Hugo Chávez’s former nurse has been charged with money laundering in a Miami federal court. Claudia Díaz and her husband are accused of taking at least $4.2 million in bribes from a billionaire media mogul Raul Gorrín to green light lucrative currency transactions when she served as Venezuela’s national treasurer starting in 2011. Gorrín was previously charged with money laundering and is on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s most-wanted fugitives list.