Ivory Coast tensions rise as president seeks 3rd term

5:59 am

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Opposition activists are threatening to block access to polling stations Saturday in an effort to disrupt the presidential election in Ivory Coast, where incumbent Alassane Ouattara is seeking a controversial third term after nearly a decade in power. An alliance of opposition parties is boycotting the vote and has called on activists to prevent polling stations from opening, setting up a potential showdown in a country where post-election violence killed more than 3,000 people in 2010-2011. At least 20 people have died in unrest leading up to Saturday’s vote, though the opposition puts the death toll at 70.

