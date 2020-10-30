La Crosse Co. Clerk says half of registered voters have already cast ballots

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Clerk said Friday that roughly half of the county's registered voters already cast their ballot in the November election.

Friday was the last day for early in-person voting at most municipal clerks' offices in the county.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that more than 39,000 people in the county have either returned their mail-in ballot or took advantage of early in-person voting. She said this is far beyond a usual year.

"You are probably looking at triple or quadruple the number of people we typically have voting for absentee. One example, the Village of Holmen, they have over 4000 absentee voters already in the 2016 election the presidential election they had 2400 absentees so they are pushing almost doubling the number absentees they had in just the Village Holmen alone," said Dankmeyer.

Voters are still able to return a requested absentee ballot at either a municipal drop box or at your polling place on election day. They must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Of course, people can still vote in-person at a polling location on November 3.

