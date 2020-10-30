Minnesota reports 3,165 more COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that there were 3,165 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that one of the deaths was in Houston County. It was a person between 85-89 who passed away from the virus. No other identifying information was immediately availabe from the state or Houston County Public Health.

Houston County also saw 11 new cases on Friday.

In Winona County, 24 new cases were reported with no new deaths. Winona County Health and Human Services said. The cases range in age from 10 to 69.

Fillmore County recorded seven new cases in Friday's update according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 145,465 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 14,304 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 603 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 125,052 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported more than 33,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 2,803,338. Approximately 1,836,196 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Friday's update that 18 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Twelve of the people who died were reported as residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,437 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,701 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 10,119 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,665 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here