Ohio utility at center of $60 million bribery case fires CEO

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based utility under investigation for its role in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme involving an Ohio political leader fired its chief executive following an internal review. FirstEnergy Corp. said its investigation found that CEO Chuck Jones and two other company officials who were fired Thursday violated company policies and its code of conduct. The company says its review was related to government investigations into the company. The firings came just hours after two Ohio political operatives pleaded guilty to conspiring in a scheme aimed at bailing out two aging nuclear power plants once were owned by FirstEnergy.