Onalaska dominates in big win over Aquinas
ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - Coming into Friday's game, Aquinas and Onalaska were two of the more high-powered offenses in the area.
Onalaska was the only team supporting that Friday night as they win 46-6 over the Blugolds.
Onalaska senior wide receiver, Landon Peterson had three touchdowns.
Hudson Weber had 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Hilltopper QB, Ayden Larson threw 13-17, 237 yards and 4 TD's.
Aquinas will next play at Tomah on November 6th.
Onalaska will host Menomonie on November 6th.