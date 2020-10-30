Onalaska dominates in big win over Aquinas

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - Coming into Friday's game, Aquinas and Onalaska were two of the more high-powered offenses in the area.

Onalaska was the only team supporting that Friday night as they win 46-6 over the Blugolds.

Onalaska senior wide receiver, Landon Peterson had three touchdowns.

Hudson Weber had 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Hilltopper QB, Ayden Larson threw 13-17, 237 yards and 4 TD's.

Aquinas will next play at Tomah on November 6th.

Onalaska will host Menomonie on November 6th.