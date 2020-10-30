Prosecutor asks judge to overturn murder conviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor’s office is asking a judge to overturn the conviction of man serving life in a 1998 slaying after finding new evidence. The Tennessean reports the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Thursday in the case of Joseph Webster, who was convicted of murder in the killing of Leroy Owens. The move comes after a unit in the prosecutor’s office investigated the case and found new evidence not presented at trial, including allegations against another suspect and DNA evidence that excludes Webster as a contributor. A judge must approve the decision to dismiss the case before it’s finalized.