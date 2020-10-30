Report: Fugitive tech boss was Austrian spy agency informant

BERLIN (AP) — German media report that a fugitive former top executive of payment company Wirecard was an informant for the Austrian spy agency BVT. Jan Marsalek, the former chief operating officer of Wirecard, faces allegations of fraud and other charges in connection with the company’s sudden bankruptcy earlier this year. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported Friday that German federal prosecutors have evidence Marsalek was a source for the BVT agency. The newspaper cited a German government response to a Left party lawmaker. Marsalek was in charge of all operational business activities, including sales, and is suspected of having inflated the balance sheet total and sales volume of the company.