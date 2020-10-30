Suspect wounded when gun fires during police pat down

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was wounded when his handgun fired during a pat down search by police in St. Paul. Police say the incident happened about 1:15 a.m. Friday when patrol officers saw two men acting suspiciously. One of the men was detained and when officers were in the process of patting him down, they discovered he had a handgun. Officials say at some point the gun discharged and struck the man in the leg. His injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening. Paramedics took the man to Regions Hospital where he’s in stable condition.