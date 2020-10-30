 Skip to Content

Temperature swings into Halloween weekend

5:32 am Weather Now
WXOW Meteogram Past 7 Days High AM- Left half
Wednesday is the outlier with the trend mainly keeping temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Day Planner - 6x - AM 9AM-7PM 2018
Today will be more comfortable but still chilly in the 40s
Halloween Street Scene 2018
Saturday looks warmer but it will breezy and then strong winds continue Sunday with highs in the 30s
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km alyssa
Watch out for a few isolated showers Saturday evening
Meteogram Future Temp Trend XO 10 Days
A better long trend warm up next week!

Today will be like yesterday but, the sunshine will be able to break out of the clouds. Winds will be lighter but switching which will impact our temperatures tomorrow. So today will feel warmer but, highs today will be in the 40s.

Halloween

As winds switch today, they will start to strengthen out of the south tomorrow. Winds will have the potential to gust to 40 mph throughout the day and evening. So make sure costume and Halloween decorations are wind appropriate.

With a southerly wind, temperatures will climb to the 50s. Under the sunshine, it will feel mild but once you factor in the wind it will be chilly. Especially once the sunsets and a cold front pass to bring cooler weather. This frontal system could also shake out an isolated shower or two as well.

Starting November

A frontal system will sweep through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring a sharp change in wind direction. So with winds now out of the north on Sunday, there will be a sharp change in the temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to climb through the 30s especially with the gusty winds.

Warmer times

This quick drop in temperature does not last long. Quickly into the first week of November temperatures will warm with a quiet pattern. There is a potential for temperatures to return to the 60s at times!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

Alyssa Triplett

Related Articles

Skip to content