Temperature swings into Halloween weekend

Today will be like yesterday but, the sunshine will be able to break out of the clouds. Winds will be lighter but switching which will impact our temperatures tomorrow. So today will feel warmer but, highs today will be in the 40s.

Halloween

As winds switch today, they will start to strengthen out of the south tomorrow. Winds will have the potential to gust to 40 mph throughout the day and evening. So make sure costume and Halloween decorations are wind appropriate.

With a southerly wind, temperatures will climb to the 50s. Under the sunshine, it will feel mild but once you factor in the wind it will be chilly. Especially once the sunsets and a cold front pass to bring cooler weather. This frontal system could also shake out an isolated shower or two as well.

Starting November

A frontal system will sweep through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring a sharp change in wind direction. So with winds now out of the north on Sunday, there will be a sharp change in the temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to climb through the 30s especially with the gusty winds.

Warmer times

This quick drop in temperature does not last long. Quickly into the first week of November temperatures will warm with a quiet pattern. There is a potential for temperatures to return to the 60s at times!

