Tens of thousands protest in Bangladesh over French cartoons

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of Muslims have marched in Bangladesh’s capital to protest the French president’s support of secular laws allowing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, burning effigies of him and calling for a boycott of French products. Protests were also reported across the country after Friday’s weekly Muslim prayers. In Dhaka, thousands poured into the streets near the national mosque. Some carried banners reading “Say no to Islamphobia” and “Boycott French products.” Protests began in the Muslim-majority country earlier this week, with pressure growing on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to officially denounce France.