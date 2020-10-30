Thorp school football bullying incident sparks walkout

THORP, Wisc. (WQOW) - On Thursday, students in Thorp took a stand against bullying by staging a walkout.

At least 70 students, parents and community members were standing at the Thorp School District parking lot voicing their experiences with bullying and how they want it to stop.

"Everybody out here should be pissed off that this is happening in our community! We shouldn't stand for it!" shouted a protester.

Students and parents raised their voices and their signs against bullying in solidarity with a student allegedly bullied on the Thorp Middle School football team.

"It started with verbal stuff. The queer. The fag. The profanity," said Elizabeth Winger, who says her son was bullied in the locker room while he was on the middle school football team.

Winger posted her son's story on Facebook where it was widely shared.

"They were holding him down. Farting, putting their butts on his face and farting on him. And then it had just accelerated at an alarming rate from there, being held down and hit with sticks and belts. There's been volleyballs chucked around at him as he's trying to change," Winger said.

As part of the walkout Thursday morning, victims of other bullying incidents spoke up.

"I've been bullied on the bus. In school. Out of school. Everywhere," one student said.

"Ever since kindergarten, I was bullied," another one said. And a girl chimed in, "I've been bullied so badly myself."

Winger and her husband pulled all four of their children out of Thorp Public Schools after what happened to her son.

"It was the hardest decision we ever had to make," Winger said. "We sold our forever home and we had to take our children away from their friends, but they didn't have a future here."

Winger said she found out through another parent that three of the players were punished with one day of in-school suspension, washing tables and address their teammates regarding their actions.

Winger and protesters urged for the punishment to fit the crime.

"I want the school board to rethink their policies. I want the parents notified right away when anything happens, like any bullying incident," said Kaci Satterstrom, walkout organizer and Thorp High senior.

District Administrator Paul Blanford said he's heard their pleas.

"We definitely do not support bullying and we plan on looking into all these cases the kids mentioned as well as relooking at what has happened in our current situation," Blanford said.

Some school district officials also attended the event, including the high school principal, the district administrator and several board members.

Some of the high school football team also attended the walkout.

Blanford said he administers activities code violations and that district officials are holding a special meeting Thursday night to address the community's concerns.