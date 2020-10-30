Time for a change to America, on our clocks and watches

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for a change for most of the United States. The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time.

A new term begins for standard time at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Until almost next spring, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

And there’s no debate about the immediate benefit of the time shift: an extra hour of sleep when you hit the hay Saturday or after midnight.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Ready Wisconsin also encourages people to make sure their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

“Getting ready for the time change on Sunday morning provides a great opportunity to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly, and that emergency kits are fully stocked with essential supplies,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “Taking these steps now can help ensure you and your family are alerted to any danger in your home and are able to get to safety quickly when there’s danger.”

For emergency tips, visit the Ready Wisconsin website.