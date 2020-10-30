US agency sets rules for cruise ships to start sailing again

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal health officials have new rules that will enable large cruise ships to start sailing again in U.S. waters. In mid-March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order suspending cruise ship operations at U.S. ports. That came after officials became convinced oceanic outbreaks could be dangerous threats for spreading the coronavirus. The no-sail order is set to expire Saturday. The CDC on Friday set guidelines to allow companies to resume passenger cruises if they meet certain conditions. The companies have to demonstrate they have procedures for testing, quarantining and isolating passengers and crew.