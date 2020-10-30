Where to vote on Election Day

Where to vote on Election DayNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Do you know where to vote on Tuesday?
Do you have questions about voting or what to bring with you to the polls?
Below are links to lists of polling locations in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are also links to County Clerk offices in Wisconsin and Auditor offices in Minnesota.
WISCONSIN
La Crosse County Polling Locations
La Crosse County Clerk Elections Information Page
Crawford County Clerk Elections Information/Polling Locations Page
Jackson County Clerk Elections Information Page
Monroe County Polling Locations
Monroe County Clerk Elections Information Page
Trempealeau County Clerk Elections Information/Polling Locations Page
Vernon County Clerk Elections Information Page
MINNESOTA
Minnesota Secretary of State-Polling Place Finder
Houston County Auditor Elections Information Page
Houston County Polling Locations
Winona County Auditor Elections Information Page