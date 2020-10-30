Where to vote on Election Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Do you know where to vote on Tuesday?

Do you have questions about voting or what to bring with you to the polls?

Below are links to lists of polling locations in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are also links to County Clerk offices in Wisconsin and Auditor offices in Minnesota.

WISCONSIN

My Vote Wisconsin

La Crosse County Polling Locations

La Crosse County Clerk Elections Information Page

Crawford County Clerk Elections Information/Polling Locations Page

Jackson County Clerk Elections Information Page

Monroe County Polling Locations

Monroe County Clerk Elections Information Page

Trempealeau County Clerk Elections Information/Polling Locations Page

Vernon County Clerk Elections Information Page

MINNESOTA

Minnesota Secretary of State-Polling Place Finder

Houston County Auditor Elections Information Page

Houston County Polling Locations

Winona County Auditor Elections Information Page

Winona County Polling Locations