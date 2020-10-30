Wisconsin Update: One new La Crosse Co. death and 107 more COVID cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 142 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths was in La Crosse County. The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative announced the death in their update on Friday. No details on the death were available other than it is the 22nd person to die from the virus.

The 24 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,972 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

There have been 5,096 positive tests, the second highest total since the pandemic began, and 13,596 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,453 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, with 330 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 168,117 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 52 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 52 are in intensive care.

For the second straight day, La Crosse County had more than 100 new cases of the virus. Friday's DHS update showed that the county had 107 more cases. The county recorded 110 on Thursday. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 5

20-29 - 27

30-39 - 12

40-49 - 23

50-59 - 17

60-69 - 14

70-79 - 7

80-89 - 2

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Monroe County said a person in their 90s passed away from the virus.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 309 (+15) 3 Crawford 367 (+20) 1 (+0) Grant 1,974 (+68) 34 (+2) Jackson 564 (+20) 1 La Crosse 4,473 (+107) 22 (+1) Monroe 1,200 (+34) 7 (+1) Trempealeau 1,101 (+36) 3 Vernon 528 (+13) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

