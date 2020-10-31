Annual Halloween ‘Trick-or-Treat for Food’ made contact-free

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - For 24 years, local La Crescent churches and the La Crescent Food Shelf have put on a Halloween Food Drive event.

La Crescent Middle and High school students would pick up food items from houses in town. This year, despite the pandemic, plans didn't change, however, they were altered slightly.

Typically, the food drive happens at the same time as trick-or-treating, and the students who have outgrown the sugar-filled tradition, collect food items instead of the local food pantry. Since trick-or-treating isn't happening this year, they had to find a way to still ensure the La Crescent Food Shelf had the supplies it needed to help provide for the community.

Notes and flyers were sent to area homes letting people know that students would be coming around between 10am-12pm on Halloween to collect the food they normally would during trick-or-treating hours.

Bags and boxes of food, and even some generous check donations, were left outside at the end of driveways to be collected. The students then brought back the food to the Healthy Community Partnership.

"It's kind of a right of passage," said Jill Welch, a Prince of Peach Church Member and mom. "You graduate from being a little bit too old to trick-or-treat, but you still get to participate in not only the trick-or-treat aspect but also serve a great cause for our community."

Because of the pandemic, the Ls Crescent Food Shelf hasn't been able to do the normal fundraising events and food drives they would which is why the Halloween trick-or-treat for food was so important this year.

"This is going to be an amazing, amazing amount of food to help stock our shelves and to get it out to all the people who are needing a little help right now," said Susan Oddsen, Program Manager at the La Crescent Food Shelf.

"There are so many people in need that have food insecurities," said Jill Welch. "There are so many families that have food shortages at their homes and this year more than ever there are more people that are in that need and the amount of food we gather in an event like this is going to help so many families in our community."

Anyone hoping to still donate or get involved can visit the La Crescent Food Shelf website to find out how to contact them and set up a drop-off or pick-up time.

"It is so heartwarming, it really makes your heart just melt to see everyone working so hard as a community and be so generous with their donations," said Oddsen.