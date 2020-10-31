Aquinas boys win state cross country

COLBY, WIS. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds are the 2020 division two boys state champions.

The Blugolds had two top 20 finishers in Andrew Skemp (15th) and Alec Taylor (19th).

Aquinas finished as a team with a score of 98. Coming in second was Kiel with a score of 108.

A shot at a state title seemed the furthest thing from possible with an uncertain start to the season, but the Blugolds cap it off.

"We're just so fortunate and so blessed to be able to do this. We didn't even know if we were gonna have a season and the fact that we even have a season is such a great thing and to have a state meet no matter the format or anything, we're just so privileged and so blessed and I'm so thankful for it," said Blugold runner, Edward Hale.