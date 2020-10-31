As Rotary Lights begins its set up, some things will look new and different this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The annual Rotary Lights set up has begun in Riverside Park, and there are quite a few changes this year.

Pat Stephens, President of Rotary Lights, says they have a new Santa sleigh that people can look forward to as well as the first ever hologram which he believes will bring a "wow factor." He explained that they also changed bulbs throughout the park that many people won't notice.

As far as being COVID safe goes, their volunteers are required to wear masks, and they have to time out their lunches to make sure there isn't a big group at one time. Stephens explained that there are also no lap visits with Santa.

The annual event won't have the opening ceremony, reception, or the parade which Stephens said many families have grown to love. Community members will be able to drive-thru or walk-thru the park and enjoy the lights.

With so many events being cancelled this year and many traditions not being kept alive, this is one that is still there and one that is so important to the community.

"I've told everybody that has listened," said Stephens. "I think Rotary Lights is more important this year than our previous 25 years. People need something to do. They are hungry to get outdoors and do something. I think they want to keep the spirit of the holidays alive as well."

It takes about five weeks for the entire display to be set up. Some volunteers work all week long on the project and others work on the weekends.

People are encouraged to donate and bring food items because of the great need in the community this year.

"I don't think there has been a year where the food need is greater for the food pantries. There are people who are laid off and out of work, and people that are just getting by," said Stephens.

The lights open up at 5:00 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving with a fireworks display for the community to enjoy.