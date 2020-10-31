Coulee Region area runners excel at State Cross Country

WISCONSIN. (WXOW) - Several athletes and schools competed at state cross country on Saturday.

In division one, the Onalaska girls finished third overall, and individually Kora Malecek finishes first overall with a time of 17:52.

In division two, the Aquinas boys capture the state title with an overall score of 98.

West Salem's Macey Tauscher ran a 20:27 and finished 23rd.

Prairie Du Chien's Meg Katzung ran a 20:30 to finish 28th.

Aquinas' Karley Meyer finished 19th with a time of 20:17.

In division three, the Kickapoo-La Farge girls placed third overall.

The Brookwood boys finished in second.