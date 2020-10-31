Dutch government halts KLM bailout amid standoff over terms

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The finance minister of the Netherlands says the government will halt its multibillion euro coronavirus bailout to national carrier KLM amid a standoff with a pilot’s union about terms of the rescue package. The dispute, if not resolved, could have dire consequences for KLM, which employs some 30,000 people. The company announced Friday that it recorded a loss of $273 million in the third quarter as a result of the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The government threw KLM a $3.96 billion lifeline in June to help the airline survive the sharp downturn. The airline’s chief executive said Saturday that without the loan, “KLM will not get through this difficult time.”