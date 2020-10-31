EXPLAINER: Pandemic to factor into inauguration planning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Every four years at noon on Jan. 20, whoever is elected president takes the oath of office for a four-year term during a U.S. Capitol ceremony that includes a luncheon, followed by a parade and the president and first lady dancing at the balls. This year’s program will also include the coronavirus pandemic, though it’s too soon to know how the outbreak will affect the scope of the festivities. Cases and hospitalizations for the disease the virus causes currently are rising across much of the country, but it’s impossible to know what the situation will be as Jan. 20 approaches.