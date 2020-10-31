Halloween gets creative against COVID

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Halloween spirit in La Crosse was alive and well and very creative as many area residents came up with clever ways to safely distribute candy to the masses. Many homes made sure to follow social distancing protocol with various chute delivery systems, formed out of tubes or ramps, each decorated with different Halloween flair. One house on the city's southside took their approach to a whole new level, transforming their two story home into a full Wonka-like factory.

The Miller family put together a mock laboratory including a sanitizing assembly line took candy requests, ultimately sending them to a second story tube for final delivery.

"It all started with us wanting to do something special this year because of COVID," said Tim Miller. "It's been a strange year for everybody and we just wanted to do something special for the community."

The community showed up in full force, with a line of anxious and happily costumed children, parents and guardians stretching down the street and around the corner. Making it all worth the wait, full sized candy bars.

Miller noted that the idea for a special Halloween house and the process of making it all come together took a few weeks. The Miller family is no stranger to holiday decorations, putting together an annual Miller Family Lights show for the holidays.

You can find out more about the upcoming display on either Facebook or Instagram at millerfamilylights.