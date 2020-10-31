Halloween weekend winds

Friday chill…

Though we had plenty of sunshine colder than average temperatures continued on Friday. Highs reached into the 40s for the afternoon; the average highs at this time of the year are in the lower 50s.

Cold front approaches…

A cold front will generate strong southeast to southerly winds for today. You’ll notice highs in the 50s and wind gusts to over 35 mph at times. Halloween will sport plenty of sunshine though more clouds develop late in the day. There’s even a slight chance of early evening very light showers.

Colder air by Sunday…

Northwesterly winds gusting to over 40 mph will take over tonight and Sunday, and colder air will rush in. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Daylight Saving Time ends…

It’s that time of the year to get back that lost hour of sleep from the spring. The old saying applies here: Spring ahead, Fall back. Officially, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning. Remember to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Warming trend for next week…

We will settle into a warmer and dry pattern next week, and highs will move into the 50s on Monday, then 60s will develop for the rest of the work week..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden