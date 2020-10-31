How to vote if you’re quarantined?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Many residents in our area have already cast their vote whereas others are waiting until Tuesday.

When casting your vote during a pandemic, there are many different ways to make sure your voice is heard. But, what if you're quarantined?

Local election officials say they have received a high call volume of residents who are quarantined and unsure if they can vote in this year's election.

Kim Trueblood, Marathon County Clerk says, "the state of Wisconsin does have a process in place for you to cast your vote via an agent that you delegate." She went on to say, "it's someone who can come pick up your ballot, bring it to you and then return it back to your municipal clerk."

For more information on how this process could work for you, officials urge you to contact your municipal clerk.