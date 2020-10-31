Iowa reports another 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to rise in Iowa, with more than 2,800 additional cases reported Saturday. The Des Moines Register reports that in addition to the 2,823 new cases of COVID-19, the state reported 10 more deaths. All told, Iowa has reported 127,357 confirmed cases and 1,715 deaths since the pandemic began. The state also reported alarmingly high positivity rates in dozens of counties. The statewide 14-day positivity rate of 13.4% is nearly three times higher than the World Health Organization recommends as a benchmark for reopening. Nine counties have 14-day positivity rates higher than 20%.