Minnesota ballot tracking website restored after going down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A website that Minnesotans can use to track their absentee ballots went down for more than an hour Saturday morning, just three days before the election. The Secretary of State’s office cites an apparent hardware issue impacting the online tools for voters and some functionality in the voter registration system. But the systems had been restored by around 10:15 a.m. The ballot tracking site has seen an surge of use as a record number of Minnesotans vote early. Officials have urged Minnesotans to drop off their absentee ballots now or to vote early following a court ruling Thursday