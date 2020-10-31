New Berlin airport opening 9 years late with little ceremony

BERLIN (AP) — Nine years late and far above its original budget, Berlin’s new airport is finally opening Saturday with little ceremony and, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, few passengers. Construction of the Berlin Brandenburg Airport, better known as BER, started in 2006 and it was initially slated to open in October 2011. But a string of technical and planning problems forced officials to abandon six opening dates — most embarrassingly, in 2012, just four weeks before flights were supposed to start. BER’s opening on Saturday spells the end of West Berlin’s Cold War-era Tegel airport, the busier of the two aging and increasingly cramped airports that so far served the reunited German capital.