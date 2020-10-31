Pizza Doctors perform final operation, ending 34-year-run

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Pizza Doctors dished out their last slice on Saturday after 34 years in business.

The La Crosse staple made the announcement on Facebook Saturday that they were closing up shop. The restaurant opened back in September of 1986.

"Pizza Doctors became world famous on the Food Network, the Travel Channel and the BBC (and evidently we will live on in reruns). Unfortunately we didn't plan for the times we live in right now. It turns out a pizza buffet restaurant that caters to families with young children is not a good business model for a pandemic," the Facebook post read.

The owners thanked everyone for their support over the past decades.